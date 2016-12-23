Westbound I-24 in Livingston County backed up at Tennessee River Bridge

Traffic is backed up along Interstate 24 in Livingston County, Kentucky.



Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says westbound traffic is down to one lane on the Tennessee River Bridge.



He says traffic is down to one lane because there is an issue with a joint on the bridge. That joint is expected to be replaced in early 2017.



Local drivers can avoid the delay be taking exit 40 and taking US 62 to the Purchase Parkway southbound to reconnect with I-24.