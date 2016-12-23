Illinois nearly 6 months behind in education funding

Lottery players in Illinois won't be able to buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets after this week because of the state's budget impasse.More
Lottery players in Illinois won't be able to buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets after this week because of the state's budget impasse.More
The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.More
The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.More
“We cannot afford to wait,” said Harrisburg Illinois School Superintendent Mike Gauch. He stressed on Tuesday the need for immediate action in Springfield toward a new funding formula for Illinois schools.More
“We cannot afford to wait,” said Harrisburg Illinois School Superintendent Mike Gauch. He stressed on Tuesday the need for immediate action in Springfield toward a new funding formula for Illinois schools.More
If a budget isn't reached by July 1st, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget.More
If a budget isn't reached by July 1st, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget.More
Unity and a budget —Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to speak about both in a speech Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s start to the special legislative session.More
Unity and a budget —Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to speak about both in a speech Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s start to the special legislative session.More
The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.More
The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.More
The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of the 26-year-old Yingying Zhang.More
The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of the 26-year-old Yingying Zhang.More
“We cannot afford to wait,” said Harrisburg Illinois School Superintendent Mike Gauch. He stressed on Tuesday the need for immediate action in Springfield toward a new funding formula for Illinois schools.More
“We cannot afford to wait,” said Harrisburg Illinois School Superintendent Mike Gauch. He stressed on Tuesday the need for immediate action in Springfield toward a new funding formula for Illinois schools.More
A Livingston County School Board member has resigned after a disagreement about the superintendent’s job performance. Kathleen Cockrel said it was the second time she was called names and insulted by fellow board members.More
A Livingston County School Board member has resigned after a disagreement about the superintendent’s job performance. Kathleen Cockrel said it was the second time she was called names and insulted by fellow board members.More
Kentucky State University has been awarded a grant to work with high schools on science, technology, engineering and math education.More
Kentucky State University has been awarded a grant to work with high schools on science, technology, engineering and math education.More