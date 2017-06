Last-minute Christmas shopping hours

Many of you have all your Christmas shopping done, but others are just getting started.



If you are a last-minute shopper, you'll want to check out this list to see how long stores will be open.

Store Dec. 23 Store Hours Christmas Eve Store Hours Apple Store 9 p.m. close (check locally) 9 p.m. close (check locally) Babies R Us 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. 6 p.m. close Banana Republic Check locally 6 p.m. close (check locally) Barnes and Noble 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) Barneys New York Check locally 5 p.m. close (check locally) Bealls 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Belk 8 a.m. – midnight 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Best Buy 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. BJ’s Wholesale 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cabela’s Normal hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Costco 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dillard’s 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fry’s 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Gap Check locally 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) GameStop Check locally Check locally H&M Normal hours 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) Ikea Normal hours 10 p.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally) JCPenney 8 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state) 7 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state) Kmart 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Kohl’s Open 24 hours 12 a.m. – 6 p.m. Macy’s 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (check locally) 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) Neiman Marcus Check locally 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally) Nordstrom 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) Office Depot &

OfficeMax 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Old Navy 7 a.m. – midnight (check locally) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (check locally) Patagonia Check locally 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. REI 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sam’s Club 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sears 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stein Mart 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Target 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. (check locally) 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally) Toys R Us 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. 6 p.m. close Tractor Supply

Company 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walmart varies by location 6 p.m. close