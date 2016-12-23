10 year old wants to give to veterans instead of open presents

Ten-year-old Harley Muncy didn’t ask for a present this Christmas. Since his papaw died last February, he hasn’t been about to get in the Christmas spirit.

His papaw, Donald Ray Travis, taught him many things including kindness. His papaw also instilled a respect for men and women who serve in the military. Travis served in the U.S. Navy. “Some veterans don't really get Christmas and they don't get treated the way they should. So, I was just helping them out and like giving them candy and stuff to make them feel better and feel welcome,” Harley said.

Filling up stockings with candy, popcorn, and a note help Harley get through his first Christmas without his grandfather. “It doesn't help like a lot a lot,” Harley said. “But, I mean I still miss him but this helps.” “I feel kind of happy because they served their country and risked their lives for us. I was like repaying them back in a little way,” he added.

Harley’s mom, Sheila Walker, first took him to pass out stockings when he was four. His father, Larry Muncy, drives a truck driver. Harley was so worried that his dad and other drivers wouldn’t get Christmas; they came up with the stockings to make him feel better. His parents are very proud of him.

And even though Harley asked for nothing this Christmas, his mom and dad say its likely Santa will still bring something by.

Friday, Harley gave out more than 40 stockings at the VA clinic in Paducah. Most of the stockings were given to him from different family members. He also brought more stockings and stuffers with his own Christmas money.