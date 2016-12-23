Bourbon industry to expand west with hope of creating new jobs

A booming industry is expanding to west Kentucky and that could be good news for you.

"We definitely want to expand and add a lot more jobs," said Silent Brigade Distillery President Keith Bundy.

The spirits industry has created almost 2,000 jobs and invested more than $1 billion in Kentucky in the last six years. Those numbers come from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. They don't include some of the investments here in west Kentucky.

Follow a "Tours and Tasting" sign on Broadway and you'll end up in the Silent Brigade Distillery. Now guests can buy drinks by the glass and moonshine. Co-owner Keith Bundy has had bigger plans since it opened in April.

"Our ultimate goal is the bourbon. It's a very expensive endeavor," Bundy said.

It's one of a few west Kentucky distilleries trying to tap into the bourbon business.

"It's just going to draw more people here to Paducah," Bundy said.

The Moonshine Company, just a few blocks down, also has plans to expand and start producing bourbon and other alcohol.

"If you can tap into the hook that is Kentucky horses and bourbon, I think you've got more power on your side," said Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau Sales Director Fowler Black.

He says if bourbon is sold locally, tourists won't have to travel east for the full Kentucky experience. That means more of their dollars will be spent right here in west Kentucky.

"The great thing about tourism is that it's clean money. It's additions to the community that are not given from our own people," Black said.

More money spent locally and a chance of more jobs.

"In 10 years we would like to have 30 or 40 people working here, you know, full-time, salary positions," Bundy said.

For now Silent Brigade is starting small, with big plans for the future.

Bundy hopes to hire 10 to 15 people in the next five years.

The Silver Trail Distillery, which was destroyed in an explosion in April 2015, produces its LBL Moonshine at Silent Brigade Distillery.

Right now, Silver Trail Distillery's Master Distillery Jay Rogers says the company has no plans to rebuild a distillery.