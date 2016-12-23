Mayfield woman arrested in Tennessee in connection to meth trafficking case

A Mayfield woman wanted in Graves County in connection to a methamphetamine trafficking case was arrested in Union City, Tennessee.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Yolanda Gray Hendley in connection to that case. An order was also obtain to release the children she had been assigned guardianship over for the past 5 months. She was assigned guardianship of a 2-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl.



Officers attempted to arrest Hendley on Thursday, but learned she was out of state. A detective talked with her on the phone and told her that a judge had reassigned guardianship of the children back to the Department of Family Services.



Hendley refused to tell the detective where the children were. She promised to return them on Thursday, but did not do so.



Friday morning, deputies learned she was in Union City, Tennessee. Officers went to a home and located her and the 2-year-old boy. Hendley was arrested and taken to the Obion County Jail.



A Department of Family Services representative was sent to Union City to pick up the child. The 10-month-old girl was found later in Mayfield and had been all along.



Deputies went to the home in Mayfield where the girl was and she was released without incident to the Department of Family Services.