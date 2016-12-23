Lone survivor of Lyon County plane crash adopted

While some kids unwrap anticipated gifts this holiday season, one girl got the gift of a family this Christmas.



Sailor Gutzler is the sole survivor of a plane crash in Lyon County last year.



She was legally adopted Thursday by her older sister and her sister's husband.



Sailor walked a mile without shoes to get help after the plane crashed in January 2015.



Her father, Marty Gutzler was the pilot.



He, along with his wife Kim Gutzler, 9-year-old Piper Gutzler, and Sailor's cousin, 14-year-old Sierra Wilder, all died in the crash.



In a final report released last week, the National Transportation Safety Board said pilot error was to blame for the crash.