Former Mid-Continent University Campus one step closer to becoming tech park

The former Mid-Continent University campus in Graves County, Kentucky is up for sale.

West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T) is hoping to buy the property and turn it into a $45 million technology park. The Mayfield-based company says it has the potential to create more than 600 high-paying jobs and 200 indirect jobs.

Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry says he's excited about the possibility.

"It's just something that I can say I'm proud of to see happening here for our future," says Perry.

The former campus would be used for tech start-ups, data centers and other companies wanting to expand. The project includes meeting and retail space, classrooms and offices.

If you work in Graves County, 1% of your annual salary goes to the county. It's called a payroll tax. This week, the Graves Count Fiscal Court agreed to give WK&T payroll tax incentives for the tech park project. Here's what that means: say the sale is approved and WK&T moves all its employees to the former campus. Each person still has a 1% payroll tax; but now, because they're located within the TIF district, that money is given back to the company. If any new positions are added to the tech park, that new employee will be taxed 2%.

Perry says it's a performance-based incentive.

"The more jobs you bring in, the more development that goes on, is the more money that will be received back as paying for this infrastructure," says Perry.

Perry says the payroll tax incentives will expire after 30 years, giving the company a deadline to get the ball rolling.

WK&T says its next step is to go after state tax incentives.