Former Mid-Continent University Campus one step closer to becoming tech park

The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.More
The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.More
The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of the 26-year-old Yingying Zhang.More
The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of the 26-year-old Yingying Zhang.More
“We cannot afford to wait,” said Harrisburg Illinois School Superintendent Mike Gauch. He stressed on Tuesday the need for immediate action in Springfield toward a new funding formula for Illinois schools.More
“We cannot afford to wait,” said Harrisburg Illinois School Superintendent Mike Gauch. He stressed on Tuesday the need for immediate action in Springfield toward a new funding formula for Illinois schools.More
A Livingston County School Board member has resigned after a disagreement about the superintendent’s job performance. Kathleen Cockrel said it was the second time she was called names and insulted by fellow board members.More
A Livingston County School Board member has resigned after a disagreement about the superintendent’s job performance. Kathleen Cockrel said it was the second time she was called names and insulted by fellow board members.More
Kentucky State University has been awarded a grant to work with high schools on science, technology, engineering and math education.More
Kentucky State University has been awarded a grant to work with high schools on science, technology, engineering and math education.More