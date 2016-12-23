Businesses brace for January tax hike

Some of the foods you and your family buy at the grocery store will soon get more expensive. The two percent prepared foods tax, a part of the two percent foods and beverage tax increase passed by Carbondale’s City Council in the summer is set to take effect January 1. Under the umbrella of prepared foods includes premade foods you’d buy at a grocery store or bakery and deli items at the grocery stores.

Some businesses worry the tax will do more harm than good.

General Manager at the Neighborhood Co Op Grocery in Carbondale, Francis Murphy, said they’re not ready for the tax increase to begin.

"We will not be ready on January 1, we won't be ready until February 15, and in the meanwhile, we'll have to eat the taxes that we should be collecting from our customers," Murphy said. With the two percent prepared foods tax and the recent four percent packaged liquor tax, the Co Op current point of sale system can’t handle managing all those taxes. They need to find and buy a new one that can manage them all.

"We have been put in a position where we have to buy a new point of sale system for the Co Op at a cost of nearly $100,000 in order to collect taxes for the city of Carbondale," Murphy said. He said he’s reached out to councilmembers and other city officials to express concern, as many business owners in the area did when plans to pass the increase were originally presented, to tell them how deeply this change would impact them.

Councilmembers like Jessica Bradshaw said she would have liked to see all the tax increases roll out at the same time, to give business owners a better chance to react and implement the changes. She said if possible, she’d like to see the amount collected from businesses be adjusted as needed to best fit the city’s needs in coming years.

But for now, prices are set to go up in a few weeks. Shoppers like Mark Stoffel said he’ll likely notice the change right away on his receipt.

"It would make me shop a little more selectively," Stoffel said.

For customers, a two percent increase on foods would mean a $30 pie would cost you an extra 60 cents when you checkout.

"Taxes, if they're applied fairly and spent reasonably, it's always worth it," Stoffel said. He said growing up in Europe, taxes here still seem low and reasonable. But he’s hesitant to support any change that could hurt area businesses.

Murphy said this change will impact the Co Op here and he hopes the city uses the money they’re collecting wisely. He said he worries if that doesn’t happen, this could end up hurting the community instead of helping it.

The prepared foods tax, as part of the greater food and beverage tax, will take effect January 1. This is separate from the four percent packaged liquor tax councilmembers passed in the summer, that began in the fall. Carbondale councilmembers also approved a gas tax increase with the food and beverage tax increases.

Money from these taxes will go toward police and fire pensions as well as fund downtown improvements in Carbondale. The two percent food and beverage tax that will begin January 1 is lower than four percent increase city council originally passed.

Restaurants like New Kahala Chinese Cuisine are bracing for the tax hike. Manager William Lo said the two percent tax hike is certainly better than the four percent, and while they understand the city needs new revenue, he worries any price increase could potentially hurt business.

"I think it'll effect everybody. Times are tough for everybody. People already eat out less, the economy's doing poorly, jobs are not paying as good, the state's doing terrible, and it trickles down," said Lo. He said he’s concerned that these tax increases will drive business to nearby communities, but he’s hopeful that their customers will stick with them through the change.