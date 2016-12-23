Christmas tornadoes

Severe storms, a type of weather we can only get in the spring, right? Think again!

“Most of our tornado fatalities have occurred during the fall and winter months,” says Michael York, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

York says we can get tornadoes just about any time of the year, “Including the winter time and it has happen around Christmas."

More than 60 tornadoes have touched down on Christmas day since 1964. States with the most twisters on Christmas day, Alabama and Florida.

“They also tend to be stronger, during the winter months, a greater proportion of them, are significant, meaning EF 2 or 3 tornadoes," said York.

Which means you should never let your severe weather guard down just because it’s not spring.

“Your guard should never be down, that includes the winter months, always be vigilant, and remember, tornadoes can happen," says York.

Whatever the season, make sure you and your family are prepared for mother nature’s ugly side.