12/23 High School Scores

Check out Friday's high school scores and highlights.

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, December 23rd.

Boys:

University Heights 73, Lexington (Alabama) 53

Doss 64, Hopkinsville 61

Mayfield 70, Paducah Tilghman 64 (Paducah Tilghman Christmas Tournament Championship)

Trigg County 53, Hickman County 47

Girls:

Christian County 51, Franklin-Simpson 45

McCracken County 64, Hopkins County Central 49

