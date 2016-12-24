12/23 High School Scores

Check out Friday's high school scores and highlights. More
Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, December 23rd.
Boys:
University Heights 73, Lexington (Alabama) 53
Doss 64, Hopkinsville 61
Mayfield 70, Paducah Tilghman 64 (Paducah Tilghman Christmas Tournament Championship)
Trigg County 53, Hickman County 47
Girls:
Christian County 51, Franklin-Simpson 45
McCracken County 64, Hopkins County Central 49
