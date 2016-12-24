Jeff Martin reflects on Racer career while in Murray

Jeff Martin, Murray State’s all-time leading scorer and two-time OVC Player of the Year award winner, was in attendance at the Murray State-Wright State game Thursday night at the CFSB Center.

Martin averaged more than 20 points per game for three seasons.

WPSD Local 6 caught up with Martin during halftime to ask him what his favorite memory was while playing for the Racers.

“The whole (1988) season, beating NC State, going up against Kansas, the eventual champions, I'll always remember that,” Martin said of Murray State’s NCAA Tournament win in 1988. “Of course I'll always remember the friendships. I stay in contact with a lot of the guys now so it's just the whole experience at Murray State.

