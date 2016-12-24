Berlin victim's husband relieved fugitive no longer a threat

The husband of the Czech woman killed in Berlin Christmas market attack says he is relieved that the attacker, Anis Amri, no longer poses a threat to the people in Europe.



Amri was killed Friday in a shootout with police in Milan after being on the run from the attack in Berlin on Monday.



Petr Cizmar says he was not after revenge "but I needed to know that he was removed from our society one way or another and could not cause further harm."



He spoke to The Associated Press by phone from the family's home in Braunschweig, a city 230 kilometers (143 miles) west of Berlin.



Cizmar says his 34-year-old wife Nada had a logistics job in Berlin since May and stayed there during the week. He says she went to the market, located near her office, to celebrate Christmas with her colleagues.



The couple has a five-year-old son.