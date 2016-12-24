Catholic envoy to Holy Land expresses hope for Aleppo

Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world together with locals began Christmas Eve celebrations in Jesus' traditional birthplace of Bethlehem.



The faithful braved chilly weather outside Manger Square in the biblical West Bank town as traditional Christmas songs like "Jingle Bells" played in Arabic over loudspeakers. One visitor from Louisville, Kentucky, says it's "very meaningful" to be in the place "where everything started."



Meanwhile the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land says he's glad that "at least the military war" in the Syrian city of Aleppo is over and that Christians there can celebrate Christmas "without fear."



Rev. Pierbattista Pizzaballa traveled from Jerusalem in a traditional Christmas Eve procession on Saturday ahead of midnight Mass in Bethlehem.



He told The Associated Press that he hoped the people of Aleppo could "rebuild the city, not only the infrastructure but also the common relations that was a tradition over there."