Christmas shooting leaves man in critical condition

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety in Missouri is investigating a shooting that left a 32 year-old man in critical condition Christmas morning.

Sikeston DPS officers responded to a call at a party inside a home on West Malone on Christmas around 1:50 am. As officers arrived, they witnessed several people leaving the scene before they were able to set up a perimeter and interview witnesses.

Officers found a 32 year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took him to the hospital where he remains in recovery. His identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the SEMO Major Case Squad or Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.