Christmas Day car crash kills one

Kentucky State Police say 18-year-old Ivan Sanchez was killed in a crash Sunday night.

The crash happened on KY 131 and Brookhaven Lane, near the four way intersection in Symsonia, Kentucky.

Troopers say Sanchez failed to go around a curve on KY 131 and went off the right side of the road. The car then crossed Lisa Lane, hit a tree, and stopped in a yard.

Sanchez was declared dead at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger was injured and taken to a hospital in Tennessee by helicopter. There's no word on the condition of the second person, but we've learned his injuries are life-threatening.

The teens were traveling to a family gathering at the time of the crash.