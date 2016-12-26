SIU leaders plan to begin alcohol sales by next fall

In just a few months, you’ll be able to buy a beer at Southern Illinois University Carbondale football games. After getting approval from lawmakers and SIU’s board of trustees, campus leaders in Carbondale are now putting together a plan to sell alcohol at some events and games on campus. They’re hoping the sales can boost attendance and quality of events at the school.

After months of planning, SIU Carbondale’s Athletic Director Tommy Bell says he’s excited to see plans to sell alcohol at SIU events and games move forward.

"We see it as a positive, we see it as an opportunity. It's kind of a trend that's going on in a lot of athletic departments these days," Bell said.

As soon as next fall, when you come to a Saluki football game you can order a beer right at the concession stand. Right now, it’s just football but Vice Chancellor Kevin Bame says they’re considering basketball. He said the arena where basketball games are held would pose a bigger challenge for keeping alcohol purchases under control but they are looking at it.

Bame said they’ll also look to sell at certain events and concerts on campus. He said alcohol sales could bring in performers and groups to campus that may have turned down the school in the past.

"Our ability to sell alcohol at events would allow us to attract major cultural and performance events to campus because typically alcohol sales will help underwrite the cost of the event," Bame said. While it’s still early stages in planning out Carbondale’s revised alcohol policy, he said they are checking out what other universities and schools are doing about alcohol sales. But Bame said they’d like to bring in some southern Illinois flavor.

"There's a number of local breweries and wineries that we'd like to showcase. There's an opportunity for us to bring their product in to some of our public venues," Bame said.

Bame said they do plan on including campus police and other groups on the specifics of an alcohol policy on campus, making sure that they can keep people 21-years-old and over can drink in moderation at events, while combating underage drinking and overconsumption. SIU currently has security at games and events but Bame said they may need to step it up a little. They’re considering arm bands and limits to what people can purchase when they buy alcoholic beverages at concession stands.

"We need alternative revenue because we do not need to be a drain on university resources," Bell said. He said he hopes this can bring in new fans and with it, new revenue to SIU. Once the sales are up and running, Bell said, he believes SIU may consider adding more games to its list of approved events for alcohol sales, to potentially include baseball and softball. Because the venues where different sports are played are so varied and so spread out, Bell said it can create a challenge for policing alcohol sales.

School leaders will continue to revise the campus’s alcohol policy of the coming months. The university already has a license to dispense liquor on campus, according to Bame. For now, SIU Carbondale is looking at selling beer and wine and events where alcohol sales are planned must first be approved in advance. Sales are expected to begin in the fall.