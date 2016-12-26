2 Fort Campbell soldiers charged with homicide

Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with criminal homicide.



Media report that police in Clarksville, Tennessee say they arrested 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough on Saturday after finding 25-year-old Joseph Gordon dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officials said both suspects are based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.



Police say the investigation is continuing and anyone with information should call Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656.



It wasn't clear whether the suspects had attorneys. No further information was immediately available.