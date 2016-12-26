Terrell Miller named OVC Newcomer of the Week

Murray State’s Terrell Miller was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the week for men’s basketball Monday after a vote by the league’s sports information directors.

Miller, a junior from Jacksonville, Florida, joined the Racers this season after playing two seasons at Southwest Mississippi Junior College.

In MSU’s only game last week, Miller played 33 minutes, scored 21 points at home against Wright State on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from the 3-point line. He also hit 5-of-7 from the free throw line. His 21-point & 11-rebound game was his third double-double of the season and the second in the last three games.

Miller is 13th in the OVC with a scoring average 14.2 points per game. His rebound average of 7.2 rebounds is ninth in the league.

The honor marks the first this season for Miller and the fifth for the Racers. Guard Jonathan Stark received the award in the first four weeks of the season.

The Racers are back at home Thursday when they host the Brescia Bearcats at the CFSB Center at 7 p.m. MSU opens the OVC season at home Saturday against the Tennessee State Tigers at 11 a.m. The contest will be aired on the CBS Sports Network.

##Murray State Athletics##

