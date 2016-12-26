List of water over roads in Local 6 area - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

List of water over roads in Local 6 area

Posted: Updated:

All this rain has flooded some local roadways. Here is a list of water over roads in the area. We will be updating this list as we get new information.

McCracken County
KY 1255/ Bonds Road is CLOSED

Carlisle County
KY 1820 has High Water at 1-2mm -- signs posted.

Powered by Frankly