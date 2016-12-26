Retailers say more families spending money through gift cards

More of you went shopping Monday, and more of you brought gift cards to spend. According to the National Retail Federation, 22 percent of people say they plan to use their gift card as quickly as possible-- up from 20 percent last year. It made for a busy shopping day.



Despite rain dampening the day after Christmas, it didn't keep 12-year-old Amilyn Mills and her family from their annual shopping tradition.



Amilyn says, “Just spending our Christmas money and we do this every year.”



Amilyn says she got most everything she wanted this Christmas.



She says today was another fun day with her family.



Amilyn says while her family prefers to use cash for their Christmas shopping, retail employees say in their experience, that trend is changing.



Charming Charlie employee, Kaitlynn Overby says customers have been swiping more gift cards than last year. Overby says, “The day after Christmas they get gift cards so they come in here and try to use it up.”



The combination of gift cards, and sales in general, people are coming in to shop.



Overby says even before closing time today, they've outdone their sales and foot traffic from last year.



She says, “We've also been getting higher transactions and money versus last year.”



Amilyn says they took so many steps around the mall, even they had to take a break from shopping.



The National Retail Federation says there are people saving their gift cards. The federation says 19 percent of people choose to save their gift card for a day where they can treat themselves.