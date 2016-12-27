Missing teen found and taken to Juvenile Detention Center in Pad - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Missing teen found and taken to Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah

Posted: Updated:
PADUCAH, KY -

A teen reported missing on Monday was found.

Paducah police were looking for 16-year-old Anthony Kieran Jones.

His mother told police that he ran from her car outside the Juvenile Detention Center at 500 County Park Road in Paducah.

He was scheduled to report to the detention center by court order.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office located Jones. He has been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Powered by Frankly