Paducah road back open after semi crash and fire

A semi caught fire Tuesday morning after crashing into an embankment.



The Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management says around 8:45 a.m. a semi crashed on Cairo Road between Interstate 24 and Olivet Church Road in Paducah.



The semi ran into an embankment at the foot of the I-24 exit 3 eastbound ramp. The semi then caught fire.



McCracken County assistant coroner Ben Bradford says the driver died.



No word on the identity of the driver.



The truck was carrying Easter candy which was thrown from the truck during the crash.



Cairo Road between I-24 and Olivet Church Road was closed for several hours. The road is back open to all traffic.



