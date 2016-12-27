Former Ballard County treasurer pleads guilty to all charges

Belinda Foster, the former Ballard County treasurer, pleaded guilty to all federal charges.



Foster changed her plea in court on Tuesday.



She was charged with one count of bank fraud and four counts of wire fraud.



FBI agents say she mismanaged the county's money.



The max combined punishment Foster could face is 110 years in prison and a fine of $2 million.



Federal prosecutors did ask the judge to give Foster the lowest sentence since she is cooperating.



She is expected to be sentenced April 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.



Foster also agreed in court Tuesday to pay $33,000 in restitution to Ballard County. This is on top of the $27,000 she had already paid back.



Vicki Viniard, Ballard County Judge Executive, is also charged. She is accused of bank and wire fraud and falsifying a statement on a loan application.



A telephone conference on her case was to happen Tuesday morning but has been continued until February 3, 2017.