Cape Girardeau police asking for information on Christmas day shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo -

Cape Girardeau police say the victim of a shooting on Christmas morning is still in critical condition.

Thirty-two Barrett Swan was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on West Malone around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say witnesses have been reluctant to come forward so they are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at (573) 471-4711.

