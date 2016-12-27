Grand Rivers man charged in connection to child sexual abuse

A Grand Rivers man was arrested on Christmas day in connection to child sexual assault.



The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, the mother of a child called saying her child had been sexually abused.



The mother said the child had been in the care of 18-year-old John Lewis and that he had touched the child inappropriately with his hands and mouth.



Lewis also allegedly asked the child to use his mouth on him. The child was under the age of 12.



Lewis was arrested and charged with 1st degree sodomy.



He admitted to the allegations during an interview with deputies.



Lewis was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.