Prescription drugs stolen from Paducah pharmacy

Paducah police are looking for two men who broke into a local pharmacy and stole a large amount of prescription drugs.



Officers say Rick's Pharmacy at 3001 Mayfield Road was broken into around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.



Two men used a crowbar to break into the pharmacy. Once inside, they put a large amount of prescription drugs into an empty trashcan and then left the store.



Anyone with information is asked to call Paducah Police at (270) 444-8550.