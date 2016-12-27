Prescription drugs stolen from Paducah pharmacy - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Prescription drugs stolen from Paducah pharmacy

Posted: Updated:
PADUCAH, KY -

Paducah police are looking for two men who broke into a local pharmacy and stole a large amount of prescription drugs.

Officers say Rick's Pharmacy at 3001 Mayfield Road was broken into around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Two men used a crowbar to break into the pharmacy. Once inside, they put a large amount of prescription drugs into an empty trashcan and then left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Paducah Police at (270) 444-8550.

Powered by Frankly