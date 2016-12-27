Two charged with child abuse in Marshall County

Two people from Benton, Kentucky were arrested on child abuse charges last Friday.



The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says on December 23 around 8:47 p.m. deputies responded to a report of child abuse.



Deputies say a child had significant bruises to the arms and legs, lower back, and behind both ears. There were also bite marks on the child's legs.



The child was taken by social services investigators for medical treatment.



30-year-old Jennifer Roper and 31-year-old Joshua Roper, both of Benton, were both charged with criminal abuse 1st degree - child 12 or under. Jennifer was also served a warrant from Calloway County for failure to appear.