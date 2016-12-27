Paducah Sears store to close next year

A local Sears store will be closing next year.



Sears Holdings has confirmed it is closing the Sears store and Sears Auto Center at 5101 Hinkleville Road in Paducah. This is the Sears that is part of the Kentucky Oaks Mall.



The store will close to the public in mid-March, until then it will remain open to customers. A liquidation sale will begin on January 6.



Employees that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other area Sears or Kmart stores.