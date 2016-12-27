Three McCracken County deputies recognized with life saving medals

Three McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were recognized with life saving medals on Tuesday.



The three deputies saved the life of 37-year-old Jason Lampley.



Around 9:30 p.m. March 9, Lampley was driving in the 8900 block of New Hope Road when his car hydroplaned and fell over 15 feet into a flooded creek.



Lampley was trapped in the car with a broken arm and leg.



He called 911 and struggled to keep his head above the water.



Three deputies arrived and jumped in to save Lampley. They were Sergeant Todd Ray, Deputy Trent Hardin, and Deputy Jerry Jones.



The three deputies broke out the sunroof and pulled Lampley to safety. Lampley say the three men saved his life.



All three deputies were presented with a Life Saving Medal and Certificate on Tuesday.