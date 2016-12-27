Former Ballard County Treasurer says she's guilty of bank, wire fraud

Former Ballard County, Kentucky Treasurer Belinda Foster was silent as she left the federal courthouse in Paducah. She entered a guilty plea, Tuesday, on five counts, one bank fraud and four wire frauds.

Foster admitted to taking out two bank loans without the proper authority and hiding the proceeds. One of the loans she co-signed with current Ballard County Judge Executive Vickie Viniard, according to the indictment and plea agreement.

Foster also admitted to writing herself several checks for fraudulent medical reimbursement payments totaling $27,000.

Her attorney, Emily Roark, says Foster has paid back all this money but is now required, under the plea agreement, to pay an additional $33,000 in restitution to Ballard County.

"She's just trying to do what's right and she'll continue to help the United States attorney in every way that she can," says Roark.

When asked if Foster would testify against Viniard, Roark said she doesn't know at this point.

"I'm not sure what Ms. Viniard is going to do in this case but obviously you heard the information in there and what the factual basis was for the plea and part of that definitely involved Ms. Viniard," says Roark.

Foster faces a maximum penalty of 110 years in prison and a $2 million fine. Federal prosecutors are recommending the lowest sentence because of her cooperation. Foster's attorney is asking for probation.

Under the plea agreement, Foster is not allowed to withdraw her guilty plea. Her sentencing hearing is set for April 21, 2017.

We did reach out to Viniard's attorney, Butch Bradley, he did not have a comment on whether or not Foster's guilty plea will have an impact on Viniard's case.

Viniard is accused of bank and wire fraud, and falsifying a statement on a loan application. She was scheduled to have a teleconference Tuesday morning with the federal judge. That meeting has been postponed until February 3.