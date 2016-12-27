No property tax relief for Massac County in 2017

Massac County Commissioners voted to keep a county tax levy so agencies there can keep operating. The levy isn’t necessarily new, but expires at the end of each year. Sam Stratemeyer and Debbie Crockett believe the levy should stay expired.

“I am asking for property relief for the county to grow with an economic basis for people to move here,” Stratemeyer said.

After learning what appears to be a surplus in tax dollars to the county, Stratemeyer and Crockett think it should have offset the counties’ portion of their property taxes.



County Treasurer, Dana Angelly, says for three years the County was receiving additional tax revenue from Engineering Enterprises, Inc. after it was wrongly sent to Joppa. That accounted for $516,000 a year, according to Angelly.



Property tax in Massac County is portioned off to several departments including the county government, hospital, and Shawnee Junior College.



In one year, the county government’s portion is $2.5 million. So, that means it would take five years of saving all of the revenue from EEI to account for one year of the revenue the county government needs. This isn’t a surplus to Angelly. She says the money went to catching up and staying ahead.

Stratemeyer also spoke about the local government’s footprint and the need for a budget. The levy was passed Tuesday morning, before an official 2017 budget. “We pretty much know what we need based on last year’s numbers,” Angelly said. To maintain the jobs and benefits in the county, the levy is a necessity.

County Commissioner, Jason Farmer, says half of the engineering department would be gone if the levy wasn’t passed. Farmer argued with Stratemeyer, who called the levy a “new tax,” saying to him “you know we do this every year.”

The Commission is meeting Wednesday to discuss a 2017 budget.