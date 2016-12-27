Murphysboro store broken into after doors were pulled off building

Murphysboro police are looking for three suspects who burglarized a store on Sunday, December 18.



Officers say around 12:32 a.m., three suspects hooked a chain to the front doors of the Aaron's Rental located at 60 Niemann Lane in Murphysboro.



They hooked that chain up to a Toyota Highlander and pulled the doors off the building.



The suspects stole three large flat screen televisions and then left in the car. As they were leaving, they dragged off one of the doors.



Video of the theft was captured on video.



Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call the Murphysboro Police Department at (618)684-5244 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County Crimestoppers at (618)687-2677.