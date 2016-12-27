Carbondale looks to allow, regulate short-term renting

In just a few months, homeowners can make a few bucks by bringing strangers in to their homes.



The Carbondale City Council is under discussions to amend the city’s zoning ordinances that would allow short-term renting, made popular through websites like Air BNB. Leaders are working to get the changes approved in plenty of time to rent to tourists coming to southern Illinois for the 2017 solar eclipse.



City Manager Gary Williams said they’ve talked about doing this for years, but with the eclipse just months away they’re finally pushing plans forward.



"With the eclipse coming next year to Carbondale and because we know we're going to have tens of thousands of people potentially that need places to stay, we thought that it was important for us to go ahead and address this more quickly," Williams said.



But there'd be restrictions in place. If you want to rent out your home, first of all you'd have to own it. Tenants can't sublet. And visitors would be limited to stays between 24 hours and 29 days. Homeowners wanting to join in would need to register with the city and get a license for short-term renting. And before you can hand let people in to stay, you’d need to have at least two parking spaces for guests as well as specific insurance and inspection requirements. But Williams said those inspections and insurance are as much to protect you as they are renters.



"There's a lot of risk for homeowners if they don't take the proper steps investigating this process and making sure that they're really in compliance with their insurance," he said. Williams said some people currently use Air BNB in Carbondale now for visitors. The practice isn’t prohibited now, it’s just not regulated.



But if these ordinance changes pass through city council, it could help make short-term renting safe and easy and a long-term economic engine for people wanting to capitalize on tourism in southern Illinois.



"Southern Illinois is blessed with a lot of natural amenities. We have a wine trail here. With the university here there's a lot of transient visitors to the region," Williams said. With so much tourism in the area, Williams said, this has potential to help the city’s economy and people ready to capitalize on the short-term tourism stays long after the solar eclipse in August.



The amendments to the city’s zoning ordinances are designed for single-family homes to allow commercial business from short-term renting in current residential areas.



City Council is expected to discuss the zoning amendments at their January meeting. The changes could be voted on as early as mid-February.