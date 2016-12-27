Shoppers say Sears closure will be a loss

Sears in Paducah's Kentucky Oaks Mall is closing. A spokesperson announced the decision today saying the company is closing under-performing stores across the country. It was one of the first anchor stores when the mall opened in 1983. Shoppers see it as a loss, while mall leaders say it's a sign the store is no longer relevant.

When Sears first opened and when it moved here to the mall, Robin Thomis says the store's been a local staple. Thomis says, “You had to go to Carbondale or Nashville someplace to shop and we had a mall it was a big deal.”

Thomis says its clear Sears' popularity has fallen off since then.

She says, “This end of the mall has had 2 or 3 things close so it’s kinda getting dark on this end.”

Mall leaders say even though stores have closed, it's not an indication the mall is in financial trouble it's the individual stores.

Kentucky Oaks Mall spokesperson Joe Bell says the empty spots in the mall can be eye sores, but he says they show how both malls and stores have changed doing business.

Bell says, “we have added stores to the particular mall complex at a greater clip than those that have closed.”

Bell says they've known for years Sears was in trouble, and believes the mall will ultimately be stronger with a new store.

Thomis says it will still be a shame to see it close. She says, “I’m sorry to see them go because that seems the way of things the old stores are fading away.”

Sears and Kmart are owned by the same company. A Sears spokesperson says the Kmart store on Lone Oak Road will stay open.

If you will need to make returns, or have service checks or warranties on equipment, a Sears spokesperson says those will still be valid. You will have to call or visit another sears location after Paducah’s closes in march 2017.