Spurgeon's OT winner leads Wild past Predators 3-2

Jared Spurgeon scored the game-winner at 2:46 of overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.



Jordan Schroeder carried the puck up on the right side and slid a cross-ice pass to Spurgeon, and he beat Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne with a one-timer.



Zach Parise and Chris Stewart also scored for Minnesota, which extended its franchise-best winning streak to 11 games.



Filip Forsberg and Reid Boucher scored for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.