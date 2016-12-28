MO governor-elect taking thank you tour before inauguration

Missouri's new governor-elect will be taking a thank you tour across the state before being sworn in to office.



Eric Grietens, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, won the election against Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.



As part of a thank you to the voters in the state, he will be taking a thank you tour. The tour will take place before his inauguration on January 9.



One of those stops will be in Cape Girardeau. He will be at the Marquette Tower at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5.



You can see his full thank you tour schedule below.



January 3rd



KIRKSVILLE THANK YOU TOUR STOP

10:00 AM

Truman State University Student Union

The HUB

100 E Normal Street

Kirksville, MO 63501



ST. JOSEPH THANK YOU TOUR STOP

1:30 PM

Missouri Western University

Hall of Fame Room

Spratt Stadium

4525 Downs Drive

St. Joseph, MO 64507



KANSAS CITY THANK YOU TOUR STOP

7:00 PM

Garozzo’s Ristorante

526 Harrison Street

Kansas City, MO 64106



January 5th



HANNIBAL THANK YOU TOUR STOP

11:30 AM

Mark Twain Museum

120 N Main Street

Hannibal, MO 63401



CAPE GIRARDEAU THANK YOU TOUR STOP

6:00 PM

Marquette Tower

339 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701



January 6th



JOPLIN THANK YOU TOUR STOP

2:00 PM

Freeman Hospital West

1102 West 32nd Street

Joplin, MO 64804



SPRINGFIELD THANK YOU TOUR STOP

5:30 PM

Missouri State University Welcome Center

901 South National Avenue

Springfield, MO 65897



January 7th



ST. LOUIS THANK YOU TOUR STOP

2:00 PM

RBO PrintLogistix

2463 Schuetz Road

Maryland Heights, MO 63043