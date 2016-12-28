MO governor-elect taking thank you tour before inauguration - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

MO governor-elect taking thank you tour before inauguration

Posted: Updated:
MISSOURI -

Missouri's new governor-elect will be taking a thank you tour across the state before being sworn in to office.

Eric Grietens, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, won the election against Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.

As part of a thank you to the voters in the state, he will be taking a thank you tour. The tour will take place before his inauguration on January 9.

One of those stops will be in Cape Girardeau. He will be at the Marquette Tower at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5.

You can see his full thank you tour schedule below.

January 3rd

KIRKSVILLE THANK YOU TOUR STOP
10:00 AM
Truman State University Student Union
The HUB
100 E Normal Street
Kirksville, MO 63501
 
ST. JOSEPH THANK YOU TOUR STOP
1:30 PM
Missouri Western University
Hall of Fame Room
Spratt Stadium
4525 Downs Drive
St. Joseph, MO 64507
  
KANSAS CITY THANK YOU TOUR STOP
7:00 PM
Garozzo’s Ristorante
526 Harrison Street
Kansas City, MO 64106

January 5th

HANNIBAL THANK YOU TOUR STOP
11:30 AM
Mark Twain Museum
120 N Main Street
Hannibal, MO 63401

CAPE GIRARDEAU THANK YOU TOUR STOP
6:00 PM
Marquette Tower
339 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

January 6th
 
JOPLIN THANK YOU TOUR STOP
2:00 PM
Freeman Hospital West
1102 West 32nd Street
Joplin, MO 64804
 
SPRINGFIELD THANK YOU TOUR STOP
5:30 PM
Missouri State University Welcome Center
901 South National Avenue
Springfield, MO 65897
 
January 7th

ST. LOUIS THANK YOU TOUR STOP
2:00 PM
RBO PrintLogistix
2463 Schuetz Road
Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Powered by Frankly