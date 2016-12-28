Grand Tower, IL still waiting on levee fixes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis will soon have the money needed to fix slides along the Big Muddy River levee caused by the New Year’s Flood. Federal funding was approved for the project in December.

Slides are a sloughing of material that the levee is made of, often mud and gravel.

It’s been one year since flooding along the Mississippi and Big Muddy Rivers threatened to wipe out communities like Grand Tower, Illinois. Degognia/Fountain Bluff levee district commissioner Mark Holt said crews are currently repairing and replacing the aging and broken down drainage pipes along the Big Muddy levee.

Grand Tower Mayor Mike Ellet said they were told the levee and lock system protecting their town was completed last year after being damaged by flood waters in 2013, but he said it hasn’t been touched. Ellet said he’s had enough of planned fixes and wants to see this repaired before people in the community get hurt.

People living in Grand Tower will spend this New Year’s Eve flood free. Ellet said this time last year, flood waters were coming at them from the Mississippi and Big Muddy Rivers, with the community sandwiched in the middle.

"First of January, we were over evacuating town. And it cost us probably $47,000 for pumps over there because of this spot. They had us evacuating town because this spot wasn't finished," Ellet said. The spot was damaged in 2013 flooding. Ellet said crews came out and did part of the work but then abandoned the project unfinished. He said it held during last year’s flooding but doesn’t believe it will again.

"You know, it's just a matter of time. We can't hold it again I don't believe," Ellet said.

Community members living in Grand Tower say it’s a big concern.

"Here comes the flood season, you know, we could be right back in the shape we've been in a lot of years in the past. Looking at a high river and a bad levee," said Dennis Wright.

"I'd like to see it get done fairly fast," said T.C. Schaefer. Ideally, it would have been fixed when they were told the repairs were done last year, Schaefer said.

"Our problems aren't over until this gets fixed," Ellet said. He said they’ve been promised repairs here before and he hopes this time it happens. He said he’s not sure if the town can survive another flood without it.

Mark Holt with the Degognia/Fountain Bluff levee district commission said they began repairing and replacing drainage pipes along the Big Muddy levee last Thanksgiving, before the New Year’s Flooding began. He said river levels and weather have kept them from completing the fixes so far but crews expect to be finished with repairs by summer of 2017.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis will be responsible for repairing levee slides along the Big Muddy and Mississippi. A spokesperson confirms Congress approved the federal funding and once they receive it, they expect to soon begin work repairing the levee slides. Depending on river and weather conditions, they estimate it could take 12 months to finish repairs.