Over 500 served at free community dinner

It all started nine years ago with a vision to help the community and the will to make a difference. Brother Don Wilson said, “We have one of the men in our church that had a burden to make sure we take care of people’s needs on Christmas day, and it wasn't so much just because we had people that maybe needed a meal, but it’s because a lot of time people don't have any family. So what's happen during these nine years we’ve been doing, we just have a lot of families that just come here that they call this their Christmas time.

The First Baptist Church of Benton fellowship hall was full of families church goes, volunteers and children. Christmas joy was truly in the air. More than 130 meals were delivered to the community and over 500 people were expected to attend the annual Christmas dinner. Brother Don Wilson says the food won’t run out but it’s the closest it’s ever been.

Whether its hot food or desert, there’s one mission at First Baptist Church of Benton, and that’s to celebrate Christmas. The church served over 75 pounds of ham to all walks of life. Pastor Don Wilson said the church is stronger than ever and will continue to serve the community as long as the community continues to come.