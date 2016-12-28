Multi-million dollar project could bring hundreds of jobs to Eddyville, Ky

The Eddyville Mall was once a popular place to go shopping but Mike Herring says it's nothing like it use to be.

"It use to be booming," says Herring. "I don't know how many stores were here but it was full of stores."

Daniel Thompson says when the mall died, it slowed down the area. Now, he wants to pick things back up again.

Thompson is the CEO of Thompson Enterprises, which operates Moonshine, Beer and BBQ Company. He has plans to make it much more than just a restaurant, adding a stock car museum, tap house, brewery and moonshine distillery/museum. It's a $50 million project that puts an emphasis on local heritage.

"We want to highlight those factors and bring identity back to Lyon County and Eddyville," says Thompson. "At Moonshine, Beer and BBQ Company, you're probably looking at right around 100 new jobs. But when you consider the addition of the stores in the mall, we're looking at 300 plus jobs to the area."

Thompson says his goal is to help attract new businesses to the mall.

"We would love to have them filled back up, definitely," says Thompson. "That would totally revitalize the area and grow our population."

Herring says he likes the idea.

"That'd be great," says Herring. "It would be a big boost to Lyon County because, you know, we're a tourist county and that's what we depend on is tourism mostly. So, something that's stable year round would be a big help."

Thompson is hoping hopes to make the area a vacation destination for families, bringing the mall back to its glory days. He says the design plans are almost ready. With construction starting early next year, Thompson hope to have the 300-seat restaurant, distillery and brewery completed by the Solar Eclipse.