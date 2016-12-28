Israeli leader calls Kerry speech disappointing

Israel's prime minister is calling Secretary of State John Kerry's Mideast policy speech a "great disappointment."



In a live broadcast on Israeli TV, Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Kerry for a speech highly critical of Israel at a time when he said the region is "going up in flames." He faulted Kerry for obsessing over settlements while paying mere "lip service" to terrorism and incitement of violence by Palestinians.



Netanyahu said, "For a full hour, the secretary of state attacked the only democracy in the Middle East." And he said, "Israelis do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace by foreign leaders."