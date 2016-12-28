Two adults, one child injured in car accident

Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Metropolis Lake and Ogden Landing Roads.

McCracken County sheriff's deputies say 46-year-old Kevin Seagrass and 35-year-old Lee Hyde of Paducah were involved in the wreck. Hyde was driving a Kia with her 6-year-old son in the car. Seagrass was driving a Dodge pickup.

Seagrass told deputies he was unfamiliar with the roads, did not see a stop sign and could not avoid crossing into Hyde's path when he went through the intersection. Hyde's car hit Seagrass's truck, causing it to flip onto its side.

All three were taken to local hospitals for non-incapacitating injuries.