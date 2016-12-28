Vols expect to have Jordan Bone back for Texas A&M game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee guard Jordan Bone is expected to play in the Volunteers' Southeastern Conference opener Thursday at Texas A&M after missing nine games with a foot injury.



Vols coach Rick Barnes said Wednesday that Bone would play against the Aggies. Barnes added that "how much (he will play) will be not just based on his conditioning but also how long it takes him to get synced up with everyone."



Bone, a freshman from Nashville, Tennessee, opened the season as the Vols' starting point guard. He has played just three games this season due to a stress fracture in his left foot.



Bone is averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 assists per game.

