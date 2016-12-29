Multi-use trail on Eggners Ferry Bridge to open Thursday

The multi-use trail on the new Eggners Ferry Bridge will be opened to the public Thursday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will be having the first official hike over the bridge at 1:30 p.m.



Anyone interesting in taking part should be at the Kenlake end of the bridge trail system ready to walk at 1:30 p.m.



Walkers are urged to wear comfortable shoes and dress warmly as there is almost always wind moving down the lake.



A grand opening is expected to take place in the spring.



The Eggners Ferry Bridge carries US 68/KY 80 traffic across Kentucky Lake.