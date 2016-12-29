New driving laws taking effect in Illinois next year

New driving laws will go into effect on January 1st in Illinois.



Scott's Law, also known as the "Move Over" law, will be expanded.



The law originally required driver to slow down or change lanes when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated.



Starting next year, the law will apply to any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights on. If you see flashing lights ahead you are asked to move over or slow down.



There is also a harsher penalty for driving without insurance.



Starting next year, police officers will be required to impound your car if you are caught driving without insurance and you have been convicted of the same crime within the past year.