American Red Cross starting off new year with blood drive

There are three chances for you to help others in the new year.



The American Red Cross is hosting its annual New Year's blood drive January 1-3.



All those who donate will get a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.



The blood drives will be held during the following dates and times:



Sunday, January 1st - 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Red Cross Donation Center, Falconcrest Drive behind Flamingo Row in Paducah

Monday, January 2nd - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah

Tuesday, January 3rd - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah



If you can't make it to the blood drives, but still want to donate, you can make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.