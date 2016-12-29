American Red Cross starting off new year with blood drive

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
How many people do you know who are addicted to opioids? Local doctors say it may be more than you think.More
How many people do you know who are addicted to opioids? Local doctors say it may be more than you think.More
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.More
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.More
President Donald Trump is pressuring wavering senators to back a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.More
President Donald Trump is pressuring wavering senators to back a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.More
A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.More
A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.More