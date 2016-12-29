US slaps sanctions on Russia, expels 35 diplomats

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he'll sign a budget deal and end a government shutdown that had closed state parks and beaches. State beaches had been off-limits to the public but not to Christie.More
The Jackson County Health Department is staying busy with the added work of planning for visitors expected during the total solar eclipse in August, but its resources are limited by the budget impasse.More
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.More
Gov. Chris Christie is defending his use of a beach closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown.More
President Donald Trump is pressuring wavering senators to back a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.More
