Ballard County Judge Executive could face state charges

McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney Dan Boaz will pursue state charges against Ballard County Judge Executive Vickie Viniard.



Boaz was appointed special prosecutor by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, according to Ballard County Attorney Vicki Hayden.



The state was considering charges in addition to the federal charges Viniard already faces.



The state charges include malfeasance, which means Viniard could have intentionally done something illegal.



The other is misfeasance. That charge would mean she did not mean to break the law.



The third possible state charge is neglect of duty.



Her federal charges are bank fraud, wire fraud, and making a false statement on a loan application.



Investigators say Viniard took out a $450,000 loan without telling the fiscal court and told the former Ballard County treasurer Belinda Foster to hide the money.