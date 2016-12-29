Drivers deal with potholes after recent rain

Recent rain and a swing in temperatures creates a problem on the road you might not see coming. Many of you noticed a pothole on Purchase Parkway near the work zone in Calvert City earlier this week. That pothole is under control, but you may run into others.

Michael Krolak was driving in the rain Monday night on his way home from work in Benton to Paducah.

The water hit my truck, and by the time my windshield wipers cleared it off I hit the pothole and it jarred my truck pretty good. Michael's truck was undamaged. The people who have brought their cars into Plaza Tire in Benton, the shop Michael helps manage, weren't as lucky.

"We've had quite a few. On Tuesday we had 3 or four customers come in who had blown tires from hitting a pothole out there in Calvert City on Purchase Parkway,"

Potholes can do a lot of damage on your car. They can ruin the tires, the rims and even impact the front and rear suspension. In some cases where you can get reimbursed for the repairs.

Drivers can file a claim through the Kentucky Claims Cabinet if they think the transportation cabinet is responsible for damage done to their car. The cabinet would review the case and make a decision.

"Generally speaking, the claims cabinet does not find transportation cabinet for typical road hazards," said Keith Buckhout with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.



Buckhout says many claims involving nails, potholes slick spots in the road fall on the driver.

"That's really why we encourage motorist to have appropriate auto insurance coverage for their vehicles," Buckhout said.

Buckhout says insurance is the best way to get the coverage you need if your car needs repairs. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews can only respond to a pothole if it's reported to them.

You can report a pothole or hazard in the road here.