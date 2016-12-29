Pet heating pad burns though carpet at local home

Squeaky is a teenage cat with arthritis. His mom, Beverly Raffield, got him a heating pad for the winter. She plugged it in about three weeks ago, checking it every so often. Then on Saturday, she smelled something burning.

"We kept on smelling it and it was getting stronger all the time," says Raffield.

Wednesday, Raffield finally found where it was coming from.

"Pulled everything up and I said, oh my God, we've had a fire here and it was burnt all the way to the floor," says Raffield.

Now, you can see a perfect square from where the heating pad was. On Thursday, it still smelled like burnt carpet.

"I'm just thankful my house didn't burn down," says Raffield.

Raffield tells me c

Paducah Fire Marshal Greg Cherry says it's all locked up in evidence. He tells me he's investigating whether it was a manufacturer error or a user error. As of now, we don't know the name of the manufacturer. Cherry says he's looking online for similar products and if any of those had issues.

Raffield says she's just happy everyone, including her cat, is okay.

"It would have killed me if it killed him," says Raffield.

Squeaky has since found a new place to sleep. Raffield says he's too scared to go back to his old spot.

I reached out to Rural King's corporate office. They tell me there hasn't been a recall on any heating pad products but will investigate the situation. They say they take these types of claims "very seriously" and if there is a problem, they'll get the word out there.